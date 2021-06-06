Queensbury earns top seed for girls lax (updated)

NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect a change in seeding that affects Classes C and D.

Queensbury earned the top seed in Class B as brackets were released Saturday night for the Section II Girls Lacrosse Tournament.

Pairings for boys lacrosse, softball and baseball are scheduled for release on Sunday. These will be the first sectional events held since the 2020 winter season.

Queensbury, the Foothills Council champion, got a first-round bye and will host Columbia or Albany Academy in the semifinals on Thursday.

In Class C, Glens Falls was awarded the second seed and a bye in the quarterfinals. The Indians will host third-seeded Scotia on Friday in the semifinals. South High got the fourth seed in Class C and will visit top-seeded Averill Park in the semifinals.

Schuylerville is seeded second in Class D and will host seventh-seeded Greenwich in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. Saratoga was made the third seed in Class A and will host Colonie on Monday in the quarterfinals.

Championship games are scheduled for June 14 and 15 and will be hosted by the best seed remaining in each bracket.

Girls Lacrosse Sectionals CLASS A Quarterfinals — Monday 7. Albany at 2. Shenendehowa, 2 p.m. 5. Guilderland at 4. Shaker, 4:15 p.m. 6. Colonie at 3. Saratoga, 4:15 p.m. Semifinals — Thursday Shaker/Guilderland winner at 1. Bethlehem, 4:15 p.m. CLASS B Quarterfinals — Monday 5. Albany Academy at 4. Columbia, 4:15 p.m. 6. Amsterdam at 3. Niskayuna, 4:15 p.m. Semifinals — Thursday Columbia/Academy winner at 1. Queensbury, 4:15 p.m. Niskayuna/Amsterdam winner at 2. Burnt Hills, 4:15 p.m. CLASS C Semifinals — Friday 4. South High at 1. Averill Park, 4:15 p.m. 3. Scotia at 2. Glens Falls, 4:15 p.m. CLASS D Quarterfinals — Tuesday 5. Catholic Central at 4. Johnstown, 4:15 p.m. 7. Greenwich at 2. Schuylerville, 4:15 p.m. 6. Cohoes at 3. Hoosick Falls, 4:15 p.m. Semifinals — Friday Johnstown/CCHS winner at 1. Holy Names, 4:15 p.m.

