QUEENSBURY — The highlight of a scoring blitz by the Queensbury girls lacrosse team Friday was a milestone for Meredith Montgomery — the latest in a series of milestones for the Spartans.

Queensbury cruised to a 20-0 victory over Glens Falls in a Class C semifinal of the Section II Girls Lacrosse Tournament, the Spartans' second straight sectional game with 20 or more goals.

Montgomery's fourth goal of the game was the senior attack's 100th career goal as she became the third of Queensbury's tri-captains to reach the century mark in the last four games, joining fellow senior Kendra Ballard and junior Kaitlyn Barton.

"It feels great, I worked really hard on varsity, but for every goal, my teammates are so great — great feeds, great cuts, everything. They kind of helped me out today," Montgomery said. "It's really special to have Kendra and Kaitlyn as my co-captains, because they push everybody out here, and we're all playing our best because of them."

"I think as a group we're really strong across the board, and even if someone locks one of us down, everyone else is working wicked hard on the field to score," Ballard said.

Montgomery and junior Kendal Kelsey each scored four goals for the second-seeded Spartans (14-2), who advance to face No. 1 seed Burnt Hills in the Class C title game Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Schuylerville High School.

Ballard, Barton and freshman Kady Duffy each added three goals for Queensbury, with Ballard dishing out three assists, and Duffy and Barton getting two assists apiece. Junior varsity call-up Quinn Jones scored her first varsity goal in the game. Goalie Bayley Duffy made six saves in the first half.

The Spartans have scored 42 goals in two sectional contests.

"It's just moving a lot on offense, getting (the ball) to everyone on the field and creating opportunities for different people," Ballard said. "We're really emphasizing getting more movement on offense. … I think at this point of the season, we've really settled into our roles — we know who are drivers, who are cutters, so that's a big part moving forward, capitalizing on all of our strengths."

"We're executing, running our plays and cleaning up the missed passes that happened earlier in the year," said Queensbury coach Dave Huth, who led the Spartans to the state final in Class B last season. "We're firing on all cylinders and doing the small things right. ... Two sectional game shutouts is a huge statement, and a huge shoutout to our defense."

Class C Semifinal Glens Falls;0;0 — 0 Queensbury;10;10 — 20 Goals-assists Queensbury — Meredith Montgomery 4-1, Kendal Kelsey 4-1, Kendra Ballard 3-3, Kaitlyn Barton 3-2, Kady Duffy 3-2, Sarah Johnson 1-1, Gianna Marcantonio 1-0, Quinn Jones 1-0. Goalies-saves — Zoe Zachar (GF) 11, Bayley Duffy (Q) 6, Laura Dickerson (Q) 0, Abby Johnson (Q) 0.