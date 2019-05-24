ROTTERDAM — Friday was a Part 2 win for the Queensbury girls lacrosse team in a couple of ways.
The most obvious was that it was the second part of a game against Niskayuna that had mostly been played Thursday night before thunderstorms forced a suspension of the game until Friday afternoon.
The second way was that it ended up being the second straight Class B sectional title for the Spartans, both over Niskayuna — this one 16-12 — in what has become one of Section II’s top rivalries.
Top-seeded Queensbury (15-3) led 13-9 with 14:24 left in the second half when lightning first was seen. Getting the Spartans off the field proved to be the easy part.
“On the way home we had to pull over because of the storms,” Queensbury coach David Huth said. “We weren’t allowed to drive home. We didn’t get home until midnight last night.”
If Queensbury was tired, it didn’t show. The Spartans got their lead up to 16-10 with 7:19 left before the second-seeded Silver Warriors (16-3) scored the game’s final two goals.
“It was definitely weird, a different situation than we’ve ever faced,” Huth said. “We try to put the girls through different adversity all throughout the season. My point to them was it doesn’t matter the time, day, we’re ready to show. We’re peaking at the right time.”
Queensbury will play the Section I/IX winner in a regional final at noon on Saturday, June 1 at Mohonasen.
Big games call for big performances, and Queensbury got them, in some way, from everyone, but most notably Maddie Montgomery, Jordan Bentley, Erin Lant and Brigid Duffy.
Montgomery and Bentley each scored six goals. Lant, the goalie, finished with eight saves, but made her only two Friday in the final two minutes with Queensbury up 16-12 but down a player and Niskayuna knocking on the door.
Duffy, a freshman, was a ground ball machine, vacuuming up any ball that got near her, especially on Montgomery’s draws. The pair helped the Spartans win most of the draws and keep possession.
“Definitely, possession is what kept us in this game,” said Bentley, a junior attack who has verbally committed to the University of Richmond. “The goals, sure, but we needed to hold it to get the win.”
“We definitely won a majority of draw controls, which definitely contributes to our success, and yeah, I was pumped to be able to do it in a sectional final,” said Montgomery, who will attend Division III power William Smith in the fall.
Montgomery, who set a school single-season goals record this season, said Duffy doesn’t play like a freshman.
“She plays hockey as well, so I think a lot of it comes from that,” Montgomery said. “She’s a tenacious player and I know I can always count on her.”
“She’s a beast,” Bentley confirmed of Duffy. “She is our ground ball person. If coach says, ‘Do you want to go in the circle for Brigid,’ I say ‘Nope, keep her there.’ She’s meant to be there.”
The fact that Queensbury kept its four-goal margin on Friday was pleasing. How the Spartans got it in the first place happened Thursday, when a five-goal run turned a 4-3 deficit into an 8-4 lead in the first half. Bentley scored three of the goals and Montgomery had the other two.
“I feel like Maddie and I, or Erin, everybody steps up in this game because of how big a rivalry it is,” Bentley said.
“With a lead, we knew we didn’t have to force anything,” Huth said. “We could just settle it down into our settled offense and kind of let the time tick away.”
Meghan Chase’s goal. pic.twitter.com/7j196gLJws— Will Springstead (@WSpringsteadPSV) May 24, 2019
The fact that the win came over Niskayuna is especially satisfying for the Spartans. The Silver Warriors beat Queensbury for the Class B crown in 2015 through 2017, with Queensbury returning the favor the last two years.
“It is Nisky, definitely,” Bentley said in why Queensbury raises its play in the final. “Always been our rival. Just them saying three-peat (in 2017). We wanted to get them, and for me it’s like a little wall I had to hop over.”
The next wall facing Queensbury is getting into the state final four, something few Section II teams have done.
“If we focus like we have been and play like this, I think we’re unstoppable at this point,” Bentley said. “We have to get through one game to get there.”
