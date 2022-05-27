QHS rolls to Class B girls lacrosse title

COLONIE — Queensbury put Niskayuna away early with six quick goals Friday night en route to a 24-6 Class B championship victory in the Section II Girls Lacrosse Tournament.
Brigid Duffy scored seven goals and Delaney Donahue added six to lead the Spartans (14-0) to their fourth straight sectional title.
Queensbury is scheduled to begin regional play on Tuesday in Section IX against Warwick at Rondout Valley High School.
