 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

QHS rolls to Class B girls lacrosse title

  • 0
QHS wins girls lax title

Queensbury players pose after winning the Class B title of the Section II Girls Lacrosse Tournament on Friday.

COLONIE — Queensbury put Niskayuna away early with six quick goals Friday night en route to a 24-6 Class B championship victory in the Section II Girls Lacrosse Tournament.

Brigid Duffy scored seven goals and Delaney Donahue added six to lead the Spartans (14-0) to their fourth straight sectional title.

Queensbury is scheduled to begin regional play on Tuesday in Section IX against Warwick at Rondout Valley High School.

Check back later for a full story and a photo gallery.

Class B Championship

Niskayuna (10-8);5;1 — 6

Queensbury (14-0);15;9 — 24

Goals-Assists

Niskayuna: Ashlyn McPartlon 3-0, Mary Kate Cestaro 2-0, Jacquelyn Reffelt 1-1.

Queensbury: Brigid Duffy 7-3, Delaney Donahue 6-2, Kendra Ballard 4-2, Kady Duffy 3-2, Kaitlyn Barton 2-0, Meredith Montgomery 2-0.

Goalies-saves: Emma Batko (N) 13; Lindsay Bauer (Q) 1; Abby Jonson (Q) 0.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

reporter

Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989. SUNY Plattsburgh grad. Colleen's lesser half. Three amazing young people call me Dad. Fan of Philadelphia Eagles, New York Rangers and Mets, and Syracuse Orange.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Colin Kaepernick secures Raiders workout after 5 years out of NFL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News