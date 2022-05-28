QHS rolls to fourth straight girls lacrosse title (with videos added)

COLONIE — To play lacrosse for the Queensbury girls team is to be constantly in motion — keeping the feet moving, keeping the ball moving and keeping up the pressure on the opposing defense.

That dizzyingly fast pace was on full display Friday night as the Spartans raced out to a 6-0 lead over Niskayuna in the first 10 minutes of their Class B championship game at Christian Brothers Academy.

Getting seven goals from Brigid Duffy and six from Delaney Donahue, Queensbury wrapped up its fourth straight Section II title with a 24-6 victory over Niskayuna.

“Our confidence really helped with that — we were able to put it away really quickly and kind of stifle them so they didn’t really have a chance,” said Duffy, the Spartans’ West Point-bound senior midfielder who scored Queensbury’s first goal 10 seconds into the game.

For Duffy, a fifth-year varsity player, and Donahue, a senior in her fourth season, it was a chance to keep Queensbury’s title streak going.

“Four-for-four — we talked about four straight championships and making it to the state final four. It’s our ongoing theme this year,” said Spartans coach Dave Huth, whose team improved to 14-0 with its 28th consecutive victory dating back to last season.

Queensbury advances to play Section IX champ Warwick Valley (15-3) in a regional semifinal, set for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Rondout Valley High School. This is the first state playoffs for spring sports since 2019.

The Spartans’ quick-strike offense resulted in two goals in the game’s first 35 seconds. Donahue then scored three of her team’s next four goals in a span of about 2:30 for a 6-0 lead.

“That was one of the expectations — to score real quick, to put a quick one in off the draw, show them our speed and keep going with that,” Huth said.

“Settle the ball and do what we know best, and don’t let the defense dictate what they want to do,” said Donahue, who scored four of her goals off free position.

Niskayuna (10-8), which got three goals from Ashlyn McPartlon, closed within 8-4 late in the first half, before the Spartans pumped in seven goals in the final 5:26 of the period, including three of Kendra Ballard’s four scores.

Coming out of halftime, Queensbury poured it on, scoring the first eight goals of the second half, which was played with running time.

“At halftime we were like, ‘We cannot let off the gas, we have to go out there, put a full game together, to make ourselves better, clean up what we didn’t do well in the first half and truly get better in the second half,’” Huth said. “And we really went out there and got better — we did the things we’re supposed to do from start to finish.”

Eighth-grader Kady Duffy scored three goals for Queensbury, which also got two apiece from Kaitlyn Barton and Meredith Montgomery.

“It’s amazing,” Brigid Duffy said. “We’re just going to keep going, see how far as we can get, just keep pushing through.”

“It’s always hard to be the big dog coming in and proving to everyone that we obviously need to be there,” Huth said. “Tonight’s statement is clear that we are here and we’re going to keep moving forward.”

Class B Championship Niskayuna (10-8);5;1 — 6 Queensbury (14-0);15;9 — 24 Goals-Assists Niskayuna: Ashlyn McPartlon 3-0, Mary Kate Cestaro 2-0, Jacquelyn Reffelt 1-1. Queensbury: Brigid Duffy 7-3, Delaney Donahue 6-2, Kendra Ballard 4-2, Kady Duffy 3-2, Kaitlyn Barton 2-0, Meredith Montgomery 2-0. Goalies-saves: Emma Batko (N) 13; Lindsay Bauer (Q) 1; Abby Jonson (Q) 0.

