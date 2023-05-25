Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SCHUYLERVILLE — Lilly Trowbridge scored three times and Queensbury rallied from a three-goal deficit to beat Burnt Hills 9-7 to win the Class C title of the Section II Girls Lacrosse Tournament on Thursday.

It was the Spartans' fifth straight sectional crown, though the first in Class C. Queensbury, a state finalist last year, was seeded behind Burnt Hills for sectionals despite a strong regular season and a history of success.

“We found out when we were traveling out to western New York,” coach Dave Huth said in a phone interview. “It came across that got the No. 2 seed. We talked to girls on the bus, they were like ‘are you kidding me?’ It just added fuel to the fire, for us to push through, and it made this one even more special.”

Queensbury moves on to face the Section I champion on Wednesday at Schuylerville in the state regional tournament (5:30 p.m.).

Burnt Hills was up 6-3 when Trowbridge scored off a Kendra Ballard feed 1.8 seconds before halftime. QHS went on to score six straight goals while holding Burnt Hills scoreless for more than 23 minutes.

“With these girls, there’s always fight in them and they never quit,” Huth said. “We’ve been down worse this year and come back, so we knew we just had to dial it in for the rest of the game.

“We went into halftime, talked about some things we needed to clean up, talked about how we’ve been in this position before, and worse off. Our defense really stepped up in the second half.”

Ballard finished with two goals and three assists. Kendal Kelsey had two goals and two assists and Kaitlyn Barton scored twice while winning 11 of 18 draw controls.

Trowbridge’s three goals made a big difference for Queensbury.

“She stepped up huge today,” Huth said. “This was her biggest game of the year. She stepped up at the right time.”

MK Lescault scored five times for Burnt Hills.