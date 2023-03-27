Kendra Ballard had three goals and four assists as defending Section II champion Queensbury opened its girls lacrosse season with a 21-5 victory over Glens Falls on Monday.

It was the Spartans' 100th straight Foothills Council victory, a streak that began on April 23, 2012. The Spartans are 128-3 in Foothills play.

Kaitlyn Barton finished with four goals and an assist and Lilly Trowbridge had three goals and two assists for Queensbury. Kendal Kelsey, Sarah Johnson, Emerson Lochner-Fehl and Meredith Montgomery also scored twice.

Ava Pirozzolo recorded three goals and two assists for Glens Falls. Zoe Zachar made 16 saves.