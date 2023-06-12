League champion Queensbury placed four players on the first team of the Foothills Council girls lacrosse all-star team, announced on Monday.
Kendra Ballard, Bayley Duffy, Kaitlyn Barton and Katie Gannon all made the first team for the Spartans, who also won their fifth straight sectional crown. Glens Falls placed three players on the first team — Ava Pirozzolo, Amanda Maurer and Brooke Eggleston.
Among the other first-team all-stars are Addisyn Buckley of South High, Macey Koval of Schuylerville and MacKenzie Dixson of Greenwich.
South Glens Falls won the sportsmanship award.