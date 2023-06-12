League champion Queensbury placed four players on the first team of the Foothills Council girls lacrosse all-star team, announced on Monday.

Kendra Ballard, Bayley Duffy, Kaitlyn Barton and Katie Gannon all made the first team for the Spartans, who also won their fifth straight sectional crown. Glens Falls placed three players on the first team — Ava Pirozzolo, Amanda Maurer and Brooke Eggleston.

Among the other first-team all-stars are Addisyn Buckley of South High, Macey Koval of Schuylerville and MacKenzie Dixson of Greenwich.

South Glens Falls won the sportsmanship award.

Foothills Council All-Stars First Team Player;Yr.;School Kendra Ballard;Sr.;Queensbury Bayley Duffy;Jr.;Queensbury Kaitlyn Barton;Jr.;Queensbury Katie Gannon;Jr.;Queensbury Ava Pirozzolo;Sr.;Glens Falls Amanda Maurer;Sr.;Glens Falls Brooke Eggleston;So.;Glens Falls Karaline McCarthy;Jr.;Scotia Tia Jack;Jr.;Scotia Addisyn Buckley;So.;South High Macey Koval;Sr.;Schuylerville MacKenzie Dixson;Sr.;Greenwich Molly Sweeney;Sr.;Johnstown Second Team Kendal Kelsey;Jr.;Queensbury Meredith Montgomery;Sr.;Queensbury Kayla Zehr;Jr.;Queensbury Lilly Trowbridge;So.;Queensbury Clara Avery;Sr.;Glens Falls Cara Harrington;So.;Glens Falls Zoe Zachar;Jr.;Glens Falls Lily Dempsey;Jr.;Scotia Alice Nichter;So.;Scotia Lillian Willis;So.;South High Star Pflieger;Sr.;Schuylerville Maeve Kelleher;Sr.;Greenwich Jena Barker;Jr.;Johnstown Honorable Mention Queensbury: Kady Duffy, Sarah Johnson; Schuylerville: Alayna Wian, Anika Buff; Scotia: Maya Westbrook, Kortney Clark; Johnstown: Amia Hall, Nicole Simon; South High: Rowan DeMarco, Natalie Keean; Glens Falls: Frances McTiernan, Piper Eddy; Greenwich: Catharine Abate, Molly Abate.