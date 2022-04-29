 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Pfliger scored five as Horses top Witches

From the PREP ROUNDUP: Stories, photos and game reports from Friday's high school sports action series
  • 0
Girls lacrosse: Schuylerville vs. Greenwich

Greenwich's Caitlyn McClay checks Schuylerville's Julia Lance during a girls lacrosse game on Friday.

 Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star

Star Pfliger scored five goals and Schuylerville rode a strong first-half performance to a 20-7 non-league girls lacrosse victory over Greenwich on Friday.

SCHUYLERVILLE 20, GREENWICH 7

Foothills Council

Schuylerville;11;9 — 20

Greenwich;5;2 —  7

Goals-Assists

Schuylerville: Anika Buff 1-4, Ella Welsh 4-0, Alayna Wian 2-1, Macey Koval 2-1, Star Pfliger 5-1, Eliza Barton 6-2, Gabby Everleth 0-1, Sarah McMahon 0-1.

Greenwich: MacKenzie Dixson 5-0, McKenna Lydecker 2-0, Haley Zanella 0-1, Maeve Kelleher 0-1.

Goalies-saves: Ryan Skiff (Gre) 14; Anna Belden (Schy) 8.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Travon Walker selected as first pick in NFL draft

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News