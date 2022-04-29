Pfliger scored five as Horses top Witches

Star Pfliger scored five goals and Schuylerville rode a strong first-half performance to a 20-7 non-league girls lacrosse victory over Greenwich on Friday.
SCHUYLERVILLE 20, GREENWICH 7
Foothills Council
Schuylerville;11;9 — 20
Greenwich;5;2 — 7
Goals-Assists
Schuylerville: Anika Buff 1-4, Ella Welsh 4-0, Alayna Wian 2-1, Macey Koval 2-1, Star Pfliger 5-1, Eliza Barton 6-2, Gabby Everleth 0-1, Sarah McMahon 0-1.
Greenwich: MacKenzie Dixson 5-0, McKenna Lydecker 2-0, Haley Zanella 0-1, Maeve Kelleher 0-1.
Goalies-saves: Ryan Skiff (Gre) 14; Anna Belden (Schy) 8.
People are also reading…
PHOTOS: Schuylerville vs. Greenwich girls lacrosse
Girls lacrosse: Schuylerville vs. Greenwich
Girls lacrosse: Schuylerville vs. Greenwich
Girls lacrosse: Schuylerville vs. Greenwich
Girls lacrosse: Schuylerville vs. Greenwich
Girls lacrosse: Schuylerville vs. Greenwich
Girls lacrosse: Schuylerville vs. Greenwich
Girls lacrosse: Schuylerville vs. Greenwich
Girls lacrosse: Schuylerville vs. Greenwich
Girls lacrosse: Schuylerville vs. Greenwich
Girls lacrosse: Schuylerville vs. Greenwich
In this Series
PREP ROUNDUP: Stories, photos and game reports from Friday's high school sports action
-
Tigers score in seventh to beat Queensbury
-
PHOTOS: Schuylerville vs. Greenwich girls lacrosse
-
ROUNDUP: Hartford-Fort Edward posts one-run win
- 7 updates