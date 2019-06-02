The recruitment process was overwhelming. The injuries, definitely underwhelming. Both of them, however, led Queensbury junior Meghan O’Connor to the conclusion that she made the right choice.
Over the winter, O’Connor, a midfielder on the girls lacrosse team, committed to attend the University of Vermont on a partial athletic scholarship in the fall of 2020.
When her recruitment began on Sept. 1, O’Connor received many calls, texts and emails from interested schools. She whittled it down to the University of Pennsylvania, University of Connecticut, Villanova and Vermont (UVM). Originally, she thought she didn’t want to be too close to home, but having had a positive experience at UVM’s camp over the summer, she opted to take an unofficial visit in October.
“It was pouring and overcast the whole day,” O’Connor said. “Everyone says if you like a school in terrible weather, you must really like it. I fell in love with it.”
Enough so that she made her choice in February — just after she suffered a cracked fibula and high ankle sprain as a starting guard on the basketball team. She was worried what UVM’s coaching staff might think, but they assured her that it wasn’t a big deal and to just work at getting better.
Unfortunately in the second scrimmage of preseason in March, O’Connor, one of the captains and a second-team All-Foothills Council selection as a sophomore, re-cracked the fibula. This time, her doctor said she would have to miss the entire lacrosse season.
Again, O’Connor said, UVM’s coaches were completely supportive.
Within the last month of her physical therapy, she’s been able to swim and do upper-body exercises.
“Because I just can’t sit around and do nothing,” she said.
O’Connor also has taken on a different role with the team, helping to mentor the younger players on the team.
“It’s opened up my perspective,” O’Connor said. “I’ve seen the field and game in different ways. It’s been hard, but I’ve learned a lot during this season.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.