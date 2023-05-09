Queensbury graduate Maddie Montgomery was named Liberty League women's lacrosse Player of the Year on Tuesday as William Smith College won all of the league's top honors.
Montgomery is the Liberty League leader with 69 goals and 84 points. She is fifth on the school's all-time goal-scoring list with 188. She currently has the third-best single-season goal-scoring total, four short of the record. Montgomery is also second on the team with 71 draw controls and is No. 2 on the school's all-time list in that category.
The Herons also won league awards for Defensive Player of the Year (Kate Risley), Rookie of the Year (Natalie Daniels) and Coaching Staff of the Year (Anne Phillips and Lindsay Magro).