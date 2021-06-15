 Skip to main content
Late goal lifts Bulldogs to boys lacrosse title
SGF wins title

South Glens Falls players hold the plaque after winning the Section II title on Tuesday night.

SCHUYLERVILLE — Josh Sanders was not having a great game Tuesday night.

Banged up early, the South Glens Falls senior midfielder had yet to score in a Class C boys lacrosse title game that had turned into a back-and-forth track meet.

"He wasn't feeling too good on the sideline," Bulldogs head coach Scott Comstock said, "so I went over to him and said, 'You're going to take a shot tonight, and it's going to be a good one. If you have a shot, take your shot.'"

Sanders scored the biggest goal of the game, ripping a shot from 10 yards out on a feed from Logan Carruthers with 3.5 seconds left.

That shot lifted South High to a thrilling 15-14 victory over La Salle and its first Section II title since 2008, cheered on by a large crowd at Schuylerville High School.

"I saw a little piece of net and fired it at the lower right corner," Sanders said. "It's so surreal. It was just a crazy game, the closest game we had all year."

"We knew we had limited time, so we had to make a play," said Carruthers, a senior attack. "Josh is a great player, and he made a great play."

The winning goal capped off a wild, fast-scoring contest that neither team led by more than three goals, and usually by only one. The score was tied seven times, including four times in the fourth quarter alone.

Nate Scarincio led South High (12-1) with three goals, and Carruthers, Phil Viger, Orion Delisle, Trey Marcil and Jacob Ring each added two. Defender Will Bickford also scored, running upfield with a long stick. Alex Germain and Eric Reynolds combined in goal for nine saves.

"It doesn't surprise me that both teams scored goals," Comstock said. "They have a good offense, and we average in the high teens for goals. Fifteen goals is good for us."

Ring and Carruthers had scored early in the fourth quarter to pull the Bulldogs into an 11-11 tie, and Ring gave them the lead with six minutes to play. From there, La Salle (7-3) answered every time South High scored, as the teams combined for seven goals in the final six minutes. Jagger Sessa's fourth goal pulled the Cadets into a 14-14 tie with 1:59 left.

With time running out after a restart, Carruthers drew a defender away from Sanders, creating the opening he needed to dish the ball to Sanders.

"Logan was drawing and dumping, and when he drew my guy, I got it and just dumped it," Sanders said.

Teammates on the field mobbed Sanders in celebration, and after the final buzzer moments later, the rest of the Bulldogs rushed the field.

"We had a big group coming back — we knew this was our shot (at a title), and we took it," Carruthers said. "We knew each guy on this team was going to do their job. I had faith in every one of our guys to make a play."

"All year long, we never backed down and we never gave up, and we showed that again tonight," Comstock said. "It was an emotional win. Thirteen years is a long time."

Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.

Class C Championship

La Salle;4;5;1;5 — 14

South High;6;1;2;6 — 15

Goals-assists

La Salle — Jagger Sessa 4-0, Liam Manion 3-3, Peyton Corsi 3-0, Christian Rainis 2-1, Cole Duncan 1-1, Owen Scannell 1-1.

South Glens Falls -- Nate Scarincio 3-0, Phil Viger 2-1, Orion Delisle 2-0, Trey Marcil 2-3, Logan Carruthers 2-1, Jacob Ring 2-0, Will Bickford 1-1, Josh Sanders 1-0.

Goalie saves: La Salle N/A, Alex Germain (SGF) 4, Eric Reynolds (SGF) 5.

