Late goal lifts Bulldogs to boys lacrosse title (with video)

Nate Scarincio led South High (12-1) with three goals, and Carruthers, Phil Viger, Orion Delisle, Trey Marcil and Jacob Ring each added two. Defender Will Bickford also scored, running upfield with a long stick. Alex Germain and Erik Reynolds combined in goal for nine saves.

“It doesn’t surprise me that both teams scored goals,” Comstock said. “They have a good offense, and we average in the high teens for goals. Fifteen goals is good for us.”

Ring and Carruthers had scored early in the fourth quarter to pull the Bulldogs into an 11-11 tie, and Ring gave them the lead with six minutes to play. From there, La Salle (7-3) answered every time South High scored, as the teams combined for seven goals in the final six minutes. Jagger Sessa’s fourth goal pulled the Cadets into a 14-14 tie with 1:59 left.

With time running out after a restart, Carruthers drew a defender away from Sanders, creating the opening he needed to dish the ball to Sanders.

“Logan was drawing and dumping, and when he drew my guy, I got it and just dumped it,” Sanders said.

Teammates on the field mobbed Sanders in celebration, and after the final buzzer moments later, the rest of the Bulldogs rushed the field.