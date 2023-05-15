Macey Koval recorded seven goals and two assists as second-seeded Schuylerville rolled to 19-2 victory over La Salle in the Class D quarterfinals of the Section II Girls Lacrosse Tournament on Monday.

Schuylerville moves on to host Voorheesville in the semifinals on Thursday (4:30 p.m.).

Star Pflieger and Peyton DeLisle each scored three goals for the Horses, who had a 14-0 lead at halftime. Anika Buff scored twice. Kak Kostnoski scored the two La Salle goals.

GREENWICH 21, HOOSICK FALLS 7: The fifth-seeded Witches jumped out to a 10-3 lead in the first half and went on to beat the No. 4 Panthers on the road.

Greenwich will visit top-seeded Cohoes in the Class D semifinals on Thursday (4:30 p.m.).

MacKenzie Dixson led the Greenwich attack with eight goals and three assists. Molly Abate had a five-goal game. Lizzie Marci scored three times and Julia Sgambelluri scored twice.

Cate Abate made 10 saves in goal for the Witches.

Tatum Hickey recorded three goals and two assists for the Panthers