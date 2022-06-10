Kady Duffy's OT goal lifts QHS into state championship game

CORTLAND — Kady Duffy scored in sudden-death overtime as Queensbury beat Westhampton Beach 9-8 in a semifinal of the State Girls Lacrosse Tournament on Friday.

The Spartans return to SUNY Cortland for the Class B state championship game on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. against Victor.

Queensbury had taken an 8-6 lead in the second half when Brigid Duffy scored her 88th career goal, making her the Spartans' all-time single-season goal-scoring leader. But the Hurricanes scored two goals later for an 8-8 tie.

The OT victory made the Spartans 17-0 this season. It was their 31st consecutive win extending back to last year.

Kady Duffy, an eighth-grader, finished with five goal for the Spartans. Kendra Ballard scored twice. Lindsay Bauer made seven saves in goal.

With Burnt Hills' loss in Class C on Friday afternoon, Queensbury is the last remaining Section II team in girls lacrosse.

Check back later for a full story on this game.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.