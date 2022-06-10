Kady Duffy's OT goal lifts QHS into state championship game (updated with videos)

CORTLAND — Kady Duffy rushed forward, one, two, three steps, and unleashed her free-position shot into the net — and immediately leaped into the arms of her jubilant Queensbury teammates.

Then they all ran to the other end of the field to join the rest of the Spartans in celebration.

Only an eighth-grader, Duffy made the biggest play in the greatest girls lacrosse season in Spartans’ history Friday — the winning goal in a 9-8 overtime victory over Westhampton Beach in the Class B state semifinals.

The win put undefeated Queensbury (17-0) into the state championship game against Section V champ Victor (20-1), set for Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at SUNY Cortland. Victor defeated Fayetteville-Manlius 15-7 in the other semifinal.

The Spartans are the first Section II girls lacrosse team to reach the state finals since Guilderland in 2009.

“This is pretty amazing, making history for Queensbury lacrosse and getting this far,” said Duffy, who scored a game-high five goals. “I knew we could do this.”

A visibly relieved Queensbury head coach Dave Huth was still shaking his head after the game, marveling at Duffy’s performance.

“No fear from that girl — there is just absolutely no fear,” Huth said. “She is lights-out and knows the ball has to go in the back of the net at all times. ... Going into overtime and having an eighth-grader hit that winning goal is just unbelievable.”

“Oh, my goodness, she really stepped up to the plate,” said senior midfielder Brigid Duffy, the oldest of the three Duffy sisters on the team. “I wasn’t able to perform to how I normally do, but Kady did amazing and the rest of the team carried so well. It doesn’t feel real yet — I’m still trying to soak it in.”

Brigid Duffy became Queensbury’s all-time single-season goal-scoring leader with 88 when she tallied off a free position with 7:03 left in regulation, giving the Spartans an 8-6 lead.

However, Westhampton Beach (13-7) — like Queensbury a first-time state semifinalist — got goals from Reilly Mahon and Ava Derby in a 30-second span to tie the score 8-all with five minutes remaining.

The Spartans did not let the Hurricanes’ rally bother them, as they kept up the pressure. Queensbury missed a shot in the final 30 seconds of regulation.

“We’ve been in a worse situation than a tie,” Brigid Duffy said. “We were down five before in our last game, so I think we know how to come back from these situations. We were confident and we knew that we could put it away.”

“With under a minute left, we had a great opportunity, but kudos to them, you don’t get to the state final four being a sloppy team,” Huth said. “Their defense stepped up, which we knew they were going to do, and it came down to a true overtime battle.”

However, after a slashing call in the final seconds of regulation, the Spartans began overtime down a player, making the draw control to start the extra period crucial. Kady Duffy ended up with the ball after it had bounced around and she moved up the field.

“We talked about overtime stuff, we talked about composure, but we never really talked about going man-down into overtime — and they stepped up to the challenge and did an awesome job,” Huth said. “We had talked right before that we were going to get the draw, go down and score. That was the mentality, and we were OK even if they got the ball — our defense stood the test of time today.”

Kady Duffy scored three of her goals on a free-position shot, which is awarded when the defense commits a foul within the 8-meter arc around the goal.

“I knew their two girls crash really fast, so I knew I had to get that shot off really quick and place it well, too,” Kady Duffy said of her winning goal.

“It’s unbelievable — she’s making her mark at Queensbury just like her sisters have,” Huth said. “She just has that mentality, ‘Anything anybody can do, I can do better,’ and she went out there and really helped the whole team.

“It’s always been team-first, whoever’s got the hot hand, run with it — and she had the hot hand today,” he added. “Boy, did she show it.”

Queensbury had jumped out to a 4-0 first-half lead, getting two goals each from Kady Duffy and Kendra Ballard, and led 4-2 at halftime. The Hurricanes opened the second half with two quick goals for a 4-4 tie, but the Spartans pulled ahead 7-4 on goals by Meredith Montgomery and Kady Duffy.

Senior Lindsay Bauer made seven saves in goal for Queensbury.

“This was a battle for the ages,” Huth said. “We haven’t been tested all year really — there’s been moments we didn’t play our best, but we put a whole game together today, with ups and downs and staying positive. No matter what had happened on the field, we were always positive.

“I’m almost speechless, because — holy cow, it came true, the celebrations, the emotions,” Huth added. “Now we have to flip a gear and get focused for (Saturday).”

Class B State Semifinal Queensbury (17-0);4;4;1 — 9 W. Beach (13-7);2;6;0 — 8 Goals-Assists Queensbury: Kady Duffy 5-0, Kendra Ballard 2-0, Meredith Montgomery 1-0, Brigid Duffy 1-0, Delaney Donahue 0-2. Westhampton Beach: Olivia Rongo 2-2, Reilly Mahon 2-0, Reese King 1-1, Lily Berchin 1-0, Samantha Schaumloffel 1-0, Ava Derby 1-0. Goalies-saves: Lindsay Bauer (Q) 7, Maya Farnan (WB) 5.

