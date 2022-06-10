 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kady Duffy's OT goal leads QHS to state semifinal victory

  • 0
Queensbury wins state semifinal

Queensbury players, after their state semifinal victory on Friday in Cortland.

CORTLAND — Kady Duffy scored in sudden-death overtime as Queensbury beat Westhampton Beach 9-8 in a semifinal of the State Girls Lacrosse Tournament on Friday.

The Spartans return to SUNY Cortland for the Class B state championship game on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. against Victor.

Queensbury had taken an 8-6 lead in the second half when Brigid Duffy scored her 88th career goal, making her the Spartans' all-time single-season goal-scoring leader. But the Hurricanes scored two goals later for an 8-8 tie.

The OT victory made the Spartans 17-0 this season. It was their 31st consecutive win extending back to last year.

Kady Duffy, an eighth-grader, finished with five goal for the Spartans.

Check back later for a full story on this game.

reporter

Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989.

