SCHUYLERVILLE — Annabel Brennan and Margaret Puccio scored three goals each as John Jay defeated Queensbury 10-7 on Wednesday in a Class C state regional girls lacrosse semifinal.
Shannon Nolan had two goals and four assists for John Jay, which moves on to face Goshen in the regional final on Saturday. Molly Gallagher made 11 saves in goal.
Kendra Ballard scored four goals for the Spartans, who finish at 15-3.
Check back later for a full story and photos from this game.
This week's sectional and state playoff schedule for Section II and VII teams. Updated to correct the location of the Salem softball game.