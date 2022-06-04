 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Horses' girls lax season ended by Bronxville

  • 0

MONTROSE — Schuylerville’s girls lacrosse season came to an end on Saturday with an 18-1 loss to Bronxville in a Class D state regional final.

“They are a powerhouse team, and have been,” Schuylerville coach Erin Lloyd said. “We played them in 2018, and I would say they are even better now.”

Bronxville ran out to an 11-0 halftime lead. Macey Koval scored the Black Horses’ lone goal in the second half.

Schuylerville finished the season 15-5 and built on the program's recent history of postseason success.

“I think it shows (the team’s growth),” Lloyd said, “even from last year. Last year we had a really positive season, and coming back we had a very similar team. The only difference was our goalkeeper. … The growth we made with offense and defense last year to this year was phenomenal.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ryan Fitzpatrick in talks for Thursday Night Football deal after announcing retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News