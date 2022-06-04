Horses' girls lax season ended by Bronxville

MONTROSE — Schuylerville’s girls lacrosse season came to an end on Saturday with an 18-1 loss to Bronxville in a Class D state regional final.
“They are a powerhouse team, and have been,” Schuylerville coach Erin Lloyd said. “We played them in 2018, and I would say they are even better now.”
Bronxville ran out to an 11-0 halftime lead. Macey Koval scored the Black Horses’ lone goal in the second half.
Schuylerville finished the season 15-5 and built on the program's recent history of postseason success.
“I think it shows (the team’s growth),” Lloyd said, “even from last year. Last year we had a really positive season, and coming back we had a very similar team. The only difference was our goalkeeper. … The growth we made with offense and defense last year to this year was phenomenal.”
