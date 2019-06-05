{{featured_button_text}}

Greenwich put four players on the first team of the Wasaren League Boys Lacrosse All-Stars.

Making the first team from the Witches were junior attackmen Luke Pemrick and Chris Albrecht, senior midfielder Henry Gartner and senior defenseman Matt Telesco.

Cambridge junior midfielder Gabe Sgambettera also made the first team.

