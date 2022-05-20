 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Greenwich-Cambridge posts win

From the PREP ROUNDUP: Stories, photos and scores from Friday's playoffs, plus brackets series
  • 0

Brendan McClay scored four goals as Greenwich-Cambridge beat CCHS.

GREENWICH-CAMBRIDGE 18, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 0

Foothills Council

Catholic Central 0 0 0 0 — 0

Greenwich-Camb. 5 6 4 3 — 18

Goals-Assists

Greenwich-Cambridge: Gavin Blair 3-1, Shane Spendiff 1-0, Tyler Day 1-0, Hunter Dixson 1-2, Garret Wardwell 3-0, Kayden MacNeil 1-1, Deacon Schenider 1-0, Mathew White 0-2, Ryan Sweet 1-0, Jake Wade 1-0, Brendan McClay 4-1, Travis, Yurschack 1-1.

Goalies-saves: Declan Kelleher (G-C) 6; Ardon Cauosie (CCHS) 12.

Faceoffs: Greenwich-Cambridge 19, Catholic Central 3.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB reporter Kelsey Wingert hit in the head by 95 MPH line drive

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News