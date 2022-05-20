Greenwich-Cambridge posts win

Brendan McClay scored four goals as Greenwich-Cambridge beat CCHS.
GREENWICH-CAMBRIDGE 18, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 0
Foothills Council
Catholic Central 0 0 0 0 — 0
Greenwich-Camb. 5 6 4 3 — 18
Goals-Assists
Greenwich-Cambridge: Gavin Blair 3-1, Shane Spendiff 1-0, Tyler Day 1-0, Hunter Dixson 1-2, Garret Wardwell 3-0, Kayden MacNeil 1-1, Deacon Schenider 1-0, Mathew White 0-2, Ryan Sweet 1-0, Jake Wade 1-0, Brendan McClay 4-1, Travis, Yurschack 1-1.
Goalies-saves: Declan Kelleher (G-C) 6; Ardon Cauosie (CCHS) 12.
Faceoffs: Greenwich-Cambridge 19, Catholic Central 3.
In this Series
PREP ROUNDUP: Stories, photos and scores from Friday's playoffs, plus brackets
-
ROUNDUP: QHS, Indians, Witches, Railroaders move on
-
PHOTOS: Scotia at Queensbury softball
-
ROUNDUP: Witches, Hartford-F.E., Horses advance to semifinals
- 7 updates