The Greenwich-Cambridge boys lacrosse team recently placed four players on the Colonial/Wasaren League boys lacrosse all-star first team.

Attack Declan Kelleher and long-stick middie Alex Luke, both seniors, were named to the first team, along with defenseman M.J. Shaner and Colin Hughes.

Greenwich-Cambridge also placed several players on the second team: attack Brendan McClay, midfielders Mathew White and Jacob Ziehm, faceoff specialist Zach Price, and goalie Aidan Jones. Short-stick defensive midfielder Jack Wade was honorable mention.

League champion Stillwater-Mechanicville led all teams with seven Colonial/Wasaren first-team all-stars, led by attack Michael Marinello, midfielders Andrew Sgambati and Ethan Raucci, short-stick defensive middie Caleb Dunn, faceoff specialist Landon Staie, defenseman Noah Brown, and goalie Nicholi Halse.

S-M also placed attack Colby Paffen, long-stick middie Will Wagner, and defensemen John Izzo and Alex Shakow on the second team. Midfielder Marcus Robinson was honorable mention.

Also named to the first team were attack Andrew Cillis and short-stick defensive middie Dylan Ensslin of Voorheesville; Schenectady-Mohonasen midfielder Rorick Perry; Maple Hill-Ichabod Crane goalie Karsen Randall; and from Hoosick Falls-Tamarac, midfielder Brady Mann, long-stick middie Anthony Paladino and defenseman Bryan Mackey.