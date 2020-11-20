Glens Falls' Phoebe Fox signs with Bryant

Phoebe Fox is hoping to come full circle and get her old jersey number next year when she joins the Bryant University women's lacrosse team.

The Glens Falls senior is hoping for No. 44, currently worn by former Queensbury standout Devon Bolen, who is a senior at Bryant, along with her twin sister, Caitlin.

On Friday, Fox signed her National Letter of Intent to play Division I women's lacrosse at Bryant.

"Forty-four is the number I started with on my club team," said Fox, who has played for ADK Lacrosse since she was in sixth grade. "I've been number 15 or 20 most of high school, but 44 was always my favorite. I'm hoping I have a chance for 44 in college."

Whatever number she wears, the Bulldogs are getting an outstanding student-athlete in Fox, who had narrowed her choices to Bryant, George Mason, Vermont and Boston University before verbally committing in February.

A high-scoring midfielder, Fox has played varsity for Glens Falls since she was a seventh-grader, and has been a team captain since eighth grade. She was a Foothills Council first-team all-star as a freshman and sophomore. Fox has also played tennis and skied for the Indians.