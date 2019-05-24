SCHUYLERVILLE — For Glens Falls, the momentum shift came swiftly, a feeling of the air leaving the Indians’ sideline at Schuylerville’s Black Horse Stadium.
Led by a scoring machine named Sebastian Geiger, La Salle Institute scored eight of the final nine goals of the game — erupting for five goals in a three-minute span — to overtake the Indians in a 16-12 victory in the Class C championship of the Section II Boys Lacrosse Tournament.
Geiger scored eight goals, including the go-ahead goal with 9:48 left in the contest, as the Cadets (14-6) won their first Section II lacrosse title since 2004.
Sebastian Geiger pulls La Salle within 4-3 on this man-up goal, but GF responds right away for 5-3 lead #518boyslax pic.twitter.com/iAYeAoLumZ— Pete Tobey (@PTobeyPSVarsity) May 24, 2019
The Indians looked sullen and subdued after the game, frustrated by their own collapse after leading for more than three quarters of the game.
“Lacrosse is such a fast game — things happen so quick and the momentum can change like that,” said senior midfielder Sam Hogan, who led Glens Falls with four goals. “Especially in a high-pressure game like this — the change of tide happens quick.”
“We were clicking along, and then it all went their way in the fourth quarter,” said junior attackman Hogan Fox, the Indians’ scoring leader, who was held to two goals. “They threw good plays at us and our defense couldn’t keep up.”
Glens Falls (12-6), the Class C champs the last two years, held an 11-8 lead midway through the third quarter, but Geiger scored late in the period. Then Sam Haita (four goals) and Nick Zalucky (three goals) sparked La Salle’s fourth-quarter scoring flurry. The Cadets scored five goals on five shots within the first four minutes of the period.
“We didn’t have possession in the fourth quarter,” said Glens Falls coach Tim Northrop, whose team was playing in the Section II finals for the 10th straight year. “You’ve got to have the ball to score, I’ve been saying it all year long. The game starts with balls off the ground, and we just couldn’t get possession.”
“They were more with it, and we kind of fell apart,” said sophomore goalie Will Center, who had six saves. “We were getting in our own heads, chasing downfield. We weren’t talking, so we couldn’t really execute.”
Glens Falls had jumped out to an early lead, getting two goals from Hogan and one each from Noah Girard and David Barclay for a 4-1 edge. However, La Salle rallied and stayed within one or two goals, and pulled into an 8-8 tie early in the third quarter, before Barclay, Girard and Liam Gormley scored three quick goals.
Sam Hogan hat trick to give GF an 8-6 lead with 2:18 left in half, but La Salle responds seconds later #518boyslax pic.twitter.com/Dk7G1eSsk7— Pete Tobey (@PTobeyPSVarsity) May 24, 2019
“We got out quick on them, but the battle was just trying to hold onto the lead,” Hogan said.
“We weren’t able to capitalize on our momentum as well as they were able to capitalize on theirs,” Northrop said.
Geiger and Haita in particular gave the Indians fits, teaming up for several goals on sharp pass-and-shoot plays from behind the crease.
“They have a pick play they run off the wing,” Northrop said. “We coached the kids up pretty well about it, we just had a hard time communicating on the back end. (La Salle) played hard, start to finish.”
With only five seniors — Hogan, Gormley, faceoff middie Thompson Collins, Coleman Leland and Lauturo Jerez — the Indians return the bulk of their team next year.
“We’re still a young team, there’s room to grow,” Fox said. “We’ll get back to work — I always say there’s no offseason.”
“I’m excited to see what these guys can do next year,” Hogan said.
