Glens Falls has six players participating on the Adirondack teams for the New York State Regional Boys Lacrosse Championships Top 50 games on June 17 at SUNY New Paltz.

Hogan Fox and David Barclay are participating in the class of 2020 game, while Carter Vanderminden, Brian Donlon, Cyrus Guillett and Conor Northrop are competing in the class of 2021 game.

