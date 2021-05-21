Fox, Glens Falls beat Greenwich

Phoebe Fox finished with five goals and four assists as Glens Falls topped Greenwich in a girls lacrosse game on Friday.
GLENS FALLS 12, GREENWICH 4
Foothills Council
Greenwich 3 1 — 4
Glens Falls 4 8 — 12
Goals-Assists
Greenwich: Mackenzie Dixon 3-0, Faith Hewitt 1-0.
Glens Falls: Phoebe Fox 5-4, Ava Pirozzolo 3-1, Clara Avery 1-0, Kate Crandall 2-1, Robin Gorton 1-1, Cate Barclay 0-1.
Goalies-saves: Madison Webster (GF) 9; Ryan Skiff (Gre) 8.
