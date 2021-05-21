 Skip to main content
Fox, Glens Falls beat Greenwich
Fox, Glens Falls beat Greenwich

From the Prep Roundup: All of Friday's high school sports reports series
Phoebe Fox finished with five goals and four assists as Glens Falls topped Greenwich in a girls lacrosse game on Friday.

GLENS FALLS 12, GREENWICH 4

Foothills Council

Greenwich 3 1 — 4

Glens Falls 4 8 — 12

Goals-Assists

Greenwich: Mackenzie Dixon 3-0, Faith Hewitt 1-0.

Glens Falls: Phoebe Fox 5-4, Ava Pirozzolo 3-1, Clara Avery 1-0, Kate Crandall 2-1, Robin Gorton 1-1, Cate Barclay 0-1.

Goalies-saves: Madison Webster (GF) 9; Ryan Skiff (Gre) 8.

