{{featured_button_text}}

Glens Falls' Hogan Fox and Schuylerville's Justin Carte were named to the New York State Sportswriters Association boys lacrosse all-state team.

Fox, a rising senior and UAlbany commit, made the Small Schools Third Team as an attackman. Fox also recently had four goals and four assists for the 2020 Adirondack Team that placed second in the New York State Regional Games and was chosen to play in the all-star game.

Carte, who graduated in June and will attend Drexel in the fall, made the Small Schools Fifth Team as a midfielder.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments