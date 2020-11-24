Four Queensbury girls sign National Letters of Intent

Queensbury girls lacrosse coach Dave Huth said the fact that three of his athletes endured perhaps the strangest recruiting process ever is a testament to their will to succeed at the next level.

Last Thursday, Queensbury seniors Katie McEachron and Katie Johnson signed their National Letters of Intent to play Division I women's lacrosse. McEachron will play at Quinnipiac, while Johnson heads to La Salle University in Philadelphia.

Classmates Molly Gannon and Christina Cummings signed to play at Division II St. Michael's — Gannon in lacrosse, Cummings in soccer.

The coronavirus pandemic certainly had a negative effect on the college recruiting process for all four, all of whom saw their most recent seasons canceled by state restrictions.

"The recruitment process was really crazy this year with COVID," said Huth, who has coached McEachron, Johnson and Gannon for the last four or five seasons. "They missed out on playing last spring, and communication with the schools kind of stopped when COVID hit because they were dealing with things on their own end.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}