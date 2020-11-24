Four Queensbury girls sign National Letters of Intent

Queensbury girls lacrosse coach Dave Huth said the fact that three of his athletes endured perhaps the strangest recruiting process ever is a testament to their will to succeed at the next level.
Last Thursday, Queensbury seniors Katie McEachron and Katie Johnson signed their National Letters of Intent to play Division I women's lacrosse. McEachron will play at Quinnipiac, while Johnson heads to La Salle University in Philadelphia.
Classmates Molly Gannon and Christina Cummings signed to play at Division II St. Michael's — Gannon in lacrosse, Cummings in soccer.
The coronavirus pandemic certainly had a negative effect on the college recruiting process for all four, all of whom saw their most recent seasons canceled by state restrictions.
"The recruitment process was really crazy this year with COVID," said Huth, who has coached McEachron, Johnson and Gannon for the last four or five seasons. "They missed out on playing last spring, and communication with the schools kind of stopped when COVID hit because they were dealing with things on their own end.
"The families put in a lot of extra work with taking the girls to see campuses and see what would be a good fit, going to clinics and finding ways to get work in," Huth added. "The families going the extra mile to get their kids into college with all of this going on, it's great to see that hard work paying off. It's shows the commitment they have to play in college."
McEachron is a top defender for the Spartans, while Johnson plays attack and Gannon can switch between defense and midfield.
"Katie McEachron is an outstanding one-on-one defender. She locks down anyone we need to, and she really shined in the clinics she went to over the summer," Huth said. "Katie Johnson can catch and shoot while running around the cage. Plus she's 6 feet tall, and her height is terrifying for some players."
Huth also coaches Spartans junior Brigid Duffy, who verbally committed last month to play women's lacrosse at West Point.
Cummings was the third-leading scorer for the Queensbury girls soccer team in 2019, and also serves as the manager for the Spartans' girls lacrosse team.
"We're hoping to get a (spring) season in. I can speak for all of our coaches that we all want to see them play one more time in a Spartan jersey," Huth said. "It was great to see all four of them signing their letters of intent."
