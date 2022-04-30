Duffy sisters bring competitive spark to Queensbury girls lacrosse

QUEENSBURY — For the Duffy family, getting kids to and from games and practices has been a full-time job in itself.

Tim and Gretchen Duffy have 10 kids, and most of them have been old enough to play sports for several years.

At least the three oldest girls have helped mom and dad out this spring by all playing for the Queensbury varsity girls lacrosse team.

"We're super excited they get to play together, and it makes our lives a little easier," Gretchen Duffy said.

Brigid, Bayley and Kady Duffy — a senior, a sophomore and an eighth-grader, respectively — are a formidable trio for the Spartans.

Heading into Friday's game, midfielder Brigid Duffy — who plans to play soccer and lacrosse at West Point next year — has 32 goals and 21 assists for the 7-0 Spartans. Kady, who plays attack, has 19 goals and 13 assists, while Bayley plays defense.

All three are also standouts in soccer and girls ice hockey, plus Brigid played basketball at Queensbury. Bayley played with the boys on the Spartans' hockey team, following the footsteps of big brother Brendan, the oldest of the Duffy kids. Brendan Duffy now plays junior hockey with the Vermont Lumberjacks.

"It's always nice to have a group of kids, especially siblings, who grew up playing together," Queensbury girls lacrosse coach Dave Huth said. "They have a different sense of knowing where each other is on the field, they push each other on and off the field."

"It's definitely very cool to be able to play my last year with my sisters," Brigid Duffy said. "It's a different sort of connection than with your other teammates. I guess there are some times where we don't get along, but that makes it even more fun."

"I think it's great — there's sisterly battles going on in practice," Bayley Duffy added.

They have different personalities, Gretchen Duffy said, but they all share a very competitive streak.

"Brigid is more social, she's probably the most selfless in sports — she's a team player, she'd rather get assists," she said. "Bayley, I can see her being a future coach someday. She'll watch a basketball game and pick it apart; Brigid just wants to play. And Kady, she suffers a bit from being a middle child — she wants to prove herself. She's more spontaneous, where Bayley is more cautious."

Despite all of the points, goals and accolades the Duffy kids have been piling up over the years, the family doesn't keep track.

"What's funny is we're really not big on that — we don't keep trophies even," Gretchen Duffy said. "Because of us both being in the military, we moved all the time, so you have to keep your stuff slim."

The Duffys always encouraged their kids — seven girls and three boys — to play sports. They range in age from Brendan, who turns 20 later this month, to baby Lucy, who is 2 months old. Between Kady and Lucy, the rest of the family includes Liam (12), Cera (10), Mary (8), Finn (5) and Clare (2 1/2).

Both Tim and Gretchen Duffy were athletes in high school and college. Tim Duffy played college hockey. Gretchen Duffy — the former Gretchen Dobert — was a standout in field hockey, Nordic skiing and as a distance runner at Glens Falls High School. She went on to run cross country and track at West Point, where she graduated in 1999.

They're still an Army family — Tim just finished 27 years on active duty, and Gretchen just signed back up with the reserves.

"Tim was in the military when we met, so fitness has always been part of our lives," Gretchen Duffy said. "We ran 5Ks as a family. We'd go for a run, put the younger ones in the stroller and the ones who could bike would follow along. The younger ones always watch the older ones play sports, so they want to play, too."

All of the Duffy kids who are old enough play ice hockey in the winter. That's their dad's influence.

"My husband played hockey in college at Canisius, and he's always played pickup hockey," Gretchen Duffy said. "I was a Nordic skier in high school, I tried out for Junior Olympics. I was hoping for one cross-country skier out of the bunch, but he gets them too early," she added with a laugh.

The three oldest Duffy girls played for the Adirondack Northstars girls travel hockey program this winter — the 18U and 16U teams reached nationals last month.

Bayley Duffy, whose goal is to play ice hockey in college, said her experience with the Queensbury boys hockey team helped hone her hockey skills.

"It definitely got me a lot faster, because I had to adjust to the speed," Bayley said. "And I got my head up — I was a little bit more aware because there's big guys running at me. It made me a lot stronger."

"She made a great first impression," Queensbury hockey coach Dean Williams said. "She worked her way up to first line, second line. Physicality was a concern, but she did fine — she took some hits but she never backed down.

"It helped her with girls hockey because she was expected to move at the pace of boys hockey," Williams added. "She was able to be a more effective player and had a lot of success with the Northstars program. She's a Division I athlete — I'd be very surprised if something doesn’t come along for her at a D-I level."

Brigid Duffy was the captain of the Spartans' basketball team, excelling as a guard this past season, even though it's not her main sport.

"It still definitely added a huge part to my other sports — the defense was huge, the hand-eye coordination, as well, like in lacrosse," Brigid said.

"She's tremendous, she has so much grit, but she's so humble in the way she does things," Queensbury girls basketball coach Megan Bethel said. "She'll do everything to the best of her ability. She's a remarkable athlete and even more, she's just a fantastic kid, that's the best part about her."

Last fall, Brigid and Bayley were key members of Queensbury's girls soccer team, which won its first-ever Section II championship, and Kady was brought up to the varsity for the postseason.

"Just their attitude and drive to win really set them above other players, they can handle any moment, and that was a big part of our success last fall," Spartans girls soccer coach Tim Ciampa said. "Kady led the JV team in goals and I'm sure I'll have two Duffy girls on the soccer team this fall."

Brigid Duffy finished her five-year varsity soccer career with 88 goals and 82 assists.

"It speaks volumes about her to be accepted at West Point academically, plus playing two Division I sports," Ciampa said. "We think she's the first Queensbury athlete to play Division I in two different sports, other than runners. She's one of the best athletes, male or female, to play at Queensbury, and she's super humble about it."

The opportunity to play an entire season with her big sisters motivated Kady to work hard to make the varsity lacrosse team this season.

"That was actually my goal, to be able to play with both of my sisters at the same time, and it happened," said Kady Duffy, who is hoping to play lacrosse in college, as well. "Sometimes it gets annoying when they try to boss me around in practice, but I know that they're doing it for the good of me and my future, and how I play."

When Queensbury scrimmaged Shaker earlier this spring, Huth was able to put all three Duffy girls on the same midfield line.

"They lit right up to go play together," the Spartans' coach said. "How many chances do you get to play three siblings on one midfield line?"

Huth has had sisters play lacrosse for him before, but having three on the team at once is unique.

"I didn’t know what to expect having all three on one team, and it's been utter enjoyment," Huth said. "The three of them are so much fun to watch, the excitement they have to be able to play with each other. They want to make each other better and they push each other all the time. They always ask for one more shot, one more rep — they always want to get better."

That internal competition comes naturally for kids who grew up playing in a yard full of siblings.

"It's awesome to have them go against each other in practice — it brings out their competitiveness," Huth said. "It's great to see that rivalry, and everyone else's tempo goes up when they see how hard they go at each other."

"I'll be in (Brigid's) ear a couple of times, let her know if she's really playing to what she can," Bayley Duffy said. "(Competition is) what gets us going a lot of times — a lot of motivation around us."

"Whether it's playing in the back yard or out here on the field," Brigid added. "We've got six more coming down the line."

