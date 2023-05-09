WEST POINT — Queensbury's Brigid Duffy became the first Army women's lacrosse player named to the USA Lacrosse All-American team on Tuesday.

Duffy was named a second-team All-American and is the only freshman to be honored for first, second or third team. She set the Army single-season points record on Sunday in a 13-8 loss to Loyola in the Patriot League championship game.

Duffy was named Patriot League Rookie of the Year and was a first-team all-star selection. She currently has 55 goals and 24 assists for 79 points. The league named her Rookie of the Week on five occasions.

Army (15-3) has earned an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament and will visit James Madison in the first round on Friday.