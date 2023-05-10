Hudson DeLisle scored six goals and Dylan DiCaprio added five more Tuesday to power the Bulldogs to an 18-6 non-league boys lacrosse victory over Stillwater-Mechanicville.

Peyton Viger added three goals and four assists, and Jack Walter scored two goals and assisted on the three others. Addison Willis and Ashton Humphries also netted goals for South High, which got five saves from Brady Dennis.