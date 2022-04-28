 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Collins powers Glens Falls past Hudson Falls

GLENS FALLS 19, HUDSON FALLS 4

Foothills Council

Glens Falls;9;7;2;1 — 19

Hudson Falls (0-7, 0-8);2;0;1;1 — 4

Goals-Assists

Glens Falls: Ian Collins 8-0, Hudson McTiernan 4-1, Aidan Murphy 1-0, Anthony Della Bella 1-0, Colin Fisher 1-0, Gavin Williams 1-3, Doherty 2-0, Gavin Rittenhouse 1-0, Aiden Gormley 0-3, Collin Woodell 0-1, Jack Motsiff 0-1.

Hudson Falls: Reid Horrigan 2-0, Dalton Hogan 1-0, Gavin Suprenant 1-0, Matthew Gregiore 0-2.

Goalies-saves: Logan Suprenant (HF) 18; Sully Pirozzolo (GF) 8.

