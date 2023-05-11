SCHUYLERVILLE — Corbin Clements scored the winning goal with 28 seconds left in overtime Thursday night to lift Schuylerville to a 9-8 boys lacrosse victory over South Glens Falls.

The win in the regular-season finale pulled the Black Horses into a first-place tie with South High at 12-1 in the Foothills Council.

However, the Bulldogs — whose long Foothills winning streak was snapped — still won the league title by head-to-head aggregate score. South High won their earlier matchup, 13-7.

Ollie Bolduc netted three goals, Jack McGarrahan scored twice and Asher Harrison made 19 saves for Schuylerville (15-1 overall).

South High (13-2) got two goals from Max Maziejka and nine saves by Brady Dennis.

Check back later for a complete story.