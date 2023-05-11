SCHUYLERVILLE — Cutting across the middle, Corbin Clements put his stick up to snag the pass from Schuylerville teammate Ollie Bolduc.

Avoiding a defender’s stick with his next step, Clements fired the ball into the South Glens Falls goal on his third step.

The winning goal, scored with 28 seconds left in the first overtime, brought the Black Horses boys lacrosse team onto the field in celebration as it capped a furious rally from an 8-5 fourth-quarter deficit.

“My team helped me out, they got the ball to me and we won the game,” said Clements, a senior attack. “(It took) a lot of fight — we fought hard and we got it done.”

Schuylerville’s 9-8 victory over the Bulldogs in the regular-season finale pulled the Horses into a first-place tie with South High in the Foothills Council. Both teams finished 12-1 in the league, as the Bulldogs’ 34-game Foothills Council winning streak was snapped.

However, it wasn’t enough to give Schuylerville the title, as South High won the head-to-head aggregate score tiebreaker, thanks to a 13-7 win earlier in the season. It is the Bulldogs’ third straight title.

Sophomore goalie Asher Harrison racked up 19 saves, including one on a point-blank shot as time ran out in regulation, and Bolduc netted three goals for the Horses (15-1 overall).

“Just trying to keep my team in it, do my part for the team,” Harrison said.

“The guys played phenomenal. Asher in goal just stood on his head,” Horses coach Morgan Cornell said.

Schuylerville scored three goals in the final 5:39 of regulation. Jack McGarrahan scored twice, including the tying goal with 1:45 left in regulation, and Landen Cumm had the other.

“We told the guys, ‘Listen, lacrosse is a fast game, we can score three goals in 30 seconds, it’s not something that hasn’t happened before,’” Cornell said. “We had to value the ball, make sure we’re taking good looks, not forcing it and hoping something happens, and it worked out for us today.”

Max Maziejka and Dylan DiCaprio each scored twice for South High (13-2), which got nine saves from Brady Dennis.

“I have to tip my hat to them — we had a three-goal lead and we couldn’t hold it,” South High coach Matt Germain said. “They didn’t quit and they got one on us. Our winning streak had to come to an end at some point, but we’re 40-4 (overall) over the last three years. There’s a lot of heads hanging, but we won the league championship.”

Schuylerville 9, South High 8 (OT) South High (12-1, 13-2);2;4;2;0;0 — 8 Schuylerville (12-1, 15-1);3;2;0;3;1 — 9 Goals-assists South Glens Falls: Max Mazeijka 2-0, Dylan DiCaprio 2-1, Jack Walter 1-1, Peyton Viger 1-1, Hudson DeLisle 1-0, Trey Mallette 1-0, Addison Willis 0-2, Nick Manning 0-1. Schuylerville: Ollie Bolduc 3-1, Jack McGarrahan 2-0, Landen Cumm 1-2, Otto Bolduc 1-1, Chase DeLisle 1-0, Corbin Clements 1-0. Goalies-saves: Brady Dennis (SGF) 9, Asher Harrison (Sch) 19.