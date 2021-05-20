Chase, Duffy lead way for unbeaten Spartans

QUEENSBURY 19, SCHUYLERVILLE 6
Foothills Council
Schuylerville;3;3 — 6
Queensbury (7-0);14;5 — 19
Goals-Assists
Schuylerville: Star Pfliger 1-0, Eliza Barton 3-1, Ella Welsh 1-0, Mary Koval 1-2.
Queensbury: Meghan Chase 5-2, Meredith Montgomery 2-4, Brigid Duffy 5-5, Katie Johnson 1-1, Molly Gannon 1-0, Kaitlyn Barton 2-1, Kendra Ballard 2-0, Delaney Donahue 1-0, Bayley Duffy 3-0.
Goalies-saves: Lindsay Bauer (Q) 3; Kam Bashant (Q) 1; Olivia Startz (Schy) 6.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!