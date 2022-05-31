Burnt Hills beats South High in Class C boys lax final

LATHAM — Burnt Hills scored three goals in the first two minutes and never looked back in a 17-4 Class C championship victory over South Glens Falls on Tuesday.

The Spartans (16-2) captured their second straight Section II boys lacrosse title — they won Class B last year — behind four goals each by Jack Scalise and Shane McClernan.

Trey Marcil scored twice for the Bulldogs, who saw their season end at 15-1. The defending Class C champs also got goals from Jack Walter and Peyton Viger.

Check back later for a full story.

Class C Championship Burnt Hills (16-2);4;6;6;1 — 17 South High (15-1);0;2;1;1 — 4 Goals-Assists Burnt Hills: Jack Scalise 4-0, Shane McClernan 4-1, Nick Bailey 3-4, Colden Swisher 3-0, Kevin Carney 2-3, Anthony Andolina 1-0. South Glens Falls: Trey Marcil 2-0, Peyton Viger 1-1, Jack Walter 1-0. Goalies-saves: Tyler Manning (BH) 15; Brady Dennis (SGF) 13.

Tuesday's Playoff Scoreboard Scores from Tuesday's sectional and state regional playoff games.

