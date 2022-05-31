 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Burnt Hills beats South High in Class C boys lax final

LATHAM — Burnt Hills scored three goals in the first two minutes and never looked back in a 17-4 Class C championship victory over South Glens Falls on Tuesday.

The Spartans (16-2) captured their second straight Section II boys lacrosse title — they won Class B last year — behind four goals each by Jack Scalise and Shane McClernan.

Trey Marcil scored twice for the Bulldogs, who saw their season end at 15-1. The defending Class C champs also got goals from Jack Walter and Peyton Viger.

Check back later for a full story.

Ballston Spa pulled away with five goals in the second quarter and six in the third for an 18-6 victory over Queensbury in a Class B semifinal.

