Burnt Hills beats South High in Class C boys lax final

LATHAM — Burnt Hills scored three goals in the first two minutes and never looked back in a 17-4 Class C championship victory over South Glens Falls on Tuesday.
The Spartans (16-2) captured their second straight Section II boys lacrosse title — they won Class B last year — behind four goals each by Jack Scalise and Shane McClernan.
Trey Marcil scored twice for the Bulldogs, who saw their season end at 15-1. The defending Class C champs also got goals from Jack Walter and Peyton Viger.
