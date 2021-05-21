Bulldogs roll past Amsterdam

South High took a big lead in the first half and went on to beat Amsterdam 25-1 in boys lacrosse on Thursday.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 25, AMSTERDAM 1
Foothills Council, Thursday
South High (6-0, 6-1) 8 8 6 3 — 25
Amsterdam 1 0 0 0 — 1
Goals-Assists
South Glens Falls: Logan Carruthers 3-6, Jacob Ring 4-1, Richie Anderson 3-1, Will Cormie 2-1, Orion DeLisle 2-0, Jayden Derush 3-1, Trey Marcil 2-0, Josh Sanders 0-2, Nate Scarincio 3-0, Willis Bickford 1-0, Addison Willis 2-0.
Amsterdam: Nate Bohm 1-0.
Goalies-saves: Erik Reynolds (SGF) 4; Alex Germain (SGF) 2; Blair (Am) 15.
