SCHUYLERVILLE — Schuylerville lost 18-4 in its Class D state regional girls lacrosse game on Tuesday. And it was a step forward.

Tuesday’s opponent was Bronxville, a team from a lacrosse-rich area of the state with a winning history. The Broncos had beaten Schuylerville 18-1 last year on the way to a state title.

“This team definitely learned from that,” Schuylerville coach Erin Lloyd said of that 2022 meeting. “I think we played them harder and more physical than last year. We created more opportunities than last year. Unfortunately we didn’t convert on the number that we had.”

Rose Woolery scored five times and seven other players had goals for Bronxville, which is located just east of Yonkers. It was a relatively close game in the first half, but the Black Horses didn’t get much out of their offensive pressure, while the Broncos were getting second and third attempts when they had the ball.

“Our defense had some great defensive stops where they stopped play No. 1 and play No. 2,” Lloyd said. “Unfortunately with a team like this, play No. 3 or 4 might get you.”

Senior midfielder Star Pflieger scored three goals for the Horses. Alayna Wian had the only other goal for the home team.

Schuylerville could only admire Bronxville’s balance and skills afterward. As Lloyd said, the Broncos’ strength is “all over the field.”

“They can pass and catch every single ball, no matter if the stick is on or off,” Pflieger said. “They will catch it and score. They have some amazing shots, and I’m just happy that we were able to stick with them more than we did last year.”

Schuylerville, which has won five of the six Section II titles in Class D, will lose nine seniors this year, including Macey Koval and Pflieger. Many others will come back looking for another chance to play Bronxville in regionals.

“They’ve battled; they’ve worked really hard,” Lloyd said of her team. “We’re still a relatively young lacrosse program in my eyes and they’re just continuing to build it for the next.

“We’re catching up. We are. Our community really enjoys this game and really supports us, and that’s great. I think that’s going to be helpful for us moving forward, because this Bronxville wall is going to be something we hit yearly.”

Class D Regional Semifinal Bronxville;9;9 — 18 Schuylerville;2;2 — 4 Goals-Assists Bronxville: Rose Woolery 5-1; Alden Martinelli 2-3; Charlotte Murray 2-2; Catherine Berkery 2-3; Amy Villanueva 3-0; Anna Becker 2-1; Linnea Hentschel 1-0; Mabel Arrighi 1-0; Kendall Valente 0-1. Schuylerville: Star Pflieger 3-0; Alayna Wian 1-0; Macey Koval 0-1. Goalies: Keegan Long (Schy); Erin Dunne (Schy); Olivia Shinsato (B).

