SECTION II GIRLS LACROSSE

Black Horses make Sect. II title game

Macey Koval scored five times and Ella Welsh added four goals as Schuylerville beat Greenwich 17-3 in a Class D semifinal of the Section II Girls Lacrosse Tournament on Tuesday.

The top-seeded Black Horses move on to face Cohoes in the championship game on Thursday at CBA (7 p.m.). Schuylerville, now 13-4, was ahead 11-0 at halftime.

Ryan Skiff made 15 saves for Greenwich.

In the Class C semifinals, Burnt Hills defeated Glens Falls. The Class A and B semifinals will be held Wednesday.

