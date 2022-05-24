Black Horses make Sect. II title game

Macey Koval scored five times and Ella Welsh added four goals as Schuylerville beat Greenwich 17-3 in a Class D semifinal of the Section II Girls Lacrosse Tournament on Tuesday.

The top-seeded Black Horses move on to face Cohoes in the championship game on Thursday at CBA (7 p.m.). Schuylerville, now 13-4, was ahead 11-0 at halftime.

Ryan Skiff made 15 saves for Greenwich.

In the Class C semifinals, Burnt Hills defeated Glens Falls. The Class A and B semifinals will be held Wednesday.

Class D Semifinal SCHUYLERVILLE 17, GREENWICH 3 Greenwich (7-10);0;3 — 3 Schuylerville (13-4);11;6 — 17 Goals-Assists Greenwich: Mackenzie Dixson 3-0, Mia Manera 0-1. Schuylerville: Anika Buff 2-2, Ella Welsh 4-1, Alayna Wian 1-0, Macey Koval 5-1, Star Pflieger 1-0, Eliza Barton 2-1, Sadie Tavares 2-0. Goalies-saves: Anna Belden (Schy) 4; Keegan Long (Schy) 1; Ryan Skiff (Gre) 15. Ground balls: Schuylerville 16, Greenwich 10. Faceoffs: Schuylerville 13, Greenwich 7.

Tuesday's sectional scoreboard Scores from Tuesday's sectional playoff games, updated as the night goes along.

