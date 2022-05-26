Black Horses capture another lacrosse crown

COLONIE — Schuylerville scored 12 first-half goals on the way to a lopsided 18-4 victory over Cohoes on the Class D championship game of the Section II Girls Lacrosse Tournament on Thursday night.

Eliza Barton scored six goals and Macey Koval had four goals and three assists as the Black Horses won their second straight sectional title and their fourth of the last five contested. The Horses won their first two titles in 2017 and 2018, and have won the last two with a new group of players.

“It definitely shows some strength (of the program),” coach Erin Lloyd said. “It’s really great to see the next group rise to that level.”

Schuylerville now heads into the state regional tournament and will face the Section IX winner in a semifinal at Rondout Valley High School next Wednesday.

Lloyd said the key to Thursday’s win was coming out strong — the Horses scored the first five goals of the game — and containing Cohoes’ top scorers.

“I knew they ran some different things offensively we hadn’t seen yet,” she said. “They have a couple of strong scorers, so we had to prepare for that. The defense holding them to one goal in the first half really helped to set the tone.”

Class D Final Cohoes;1;3;— 4 Schuylerville;12;6;— 18 Goals-Assists Schuylerville: Eliza Barton 6-1, Amanda Pflieger 2-2, Gabriella Everleth 0-1, Macey Koval 4-3, Gabriella Welsh 3-2, Anika Buff 1-1, Sadie Tavares 2-0. Goalies-saves: Anna Belden (Schy) 4.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0