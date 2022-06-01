Big second half lifts Schuylerville girls into regional final

ACCORD — A second-half surge lifted Schuylerville to a 15-7 victory over O'Neill on Wednesday in a girls lacrosse state regional semifinal at Rondout Valley High School.

Macey Koval scored seven goals as the Black Horses earned another bus trip, this time to Hendrick Hudson High School on Saturday for the Class D state regional final against Bronxville (5:30 p.m.). The winner of that game goes to Cortland the following weekend for the state final four.

Koval scored 10 seconds before halftime to give Schuylerville a 4-3 lead. Star Pflieger scored just after the second half began and the Horses later pulled away.

Schuylerville coach Erin Lloyd said her team had to work out some jitters in the first half and also had to adjust to a different style of officiating.

"It was very physical," Lloyd said, "and we didn't cleanly address the ball in the first half. We came out and scored immediately (in the second half), and from there, we won a lot of possessions off the draw, and we were able to capitalize in transition, which helped us to create a larger gap (in the score)."

Eliza Barton scored four goals and Pflieger scored twice for Schuylerville. Anna Belden made five saves in goal. Lloyd said the defense did a great job of containing O'Neill's best scorers.

The long bus ride didn't seem to affect the Black Horses. If anything, Lloyd said the earlier start time — the game was moved from an evening start to 2 p.m. because of weather concerns — shortened the day for her players.

Class D Regional Semifinal Schuylerville;4;11 — 15 O'Neill;3;4 — 7 Goals-Assists Schuylerville: Anika Buff 1-1, Ella Welsh 1-0, Macey Koval 7-1, Star Pflieger 2-1, Eliza Barton 4-1. O'Neill: Victoria Evangelista 1-2, Bella Alberici 2-1, Daisy West 1-2, Kate Feldman 3-0, Mallory Sheldon 0-1. Goalies-saves: Anna Belden (Schy) 5; Molly Kelly (O) 8. Faceoffs: Schuylerville 14, O'Neill 9 Ground balls: Schuylerville 29, O'Neill 20.

