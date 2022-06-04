Big rally sends QHS into girls lax state final four

MONTROSE — Queensbury found itself in an unusual situation on Saturday — trailing. By a lot.

The Spartans were down 11-6 at one point in their state regional championship game against John Jay of Cross River.

Even that couldn't stop them from clinching the school's first trip to a girls lacrosse state final four. The Spartans roared back to pull within a goal at halftime and dominated the second half for an 18-13 victory at Hendrick Hudson High School.

Queensbury will make the trip to the Crown City for the final four next weekend. The Spartans will face the winner of Sunday's Garden City/Westhampton Beach game in the Class B state semifinal on Friday at 11 a.m. at SUNY Cortland. The state final will be played the next morning.

Brigid Duffy scored seven goals and Delaney Donohue added five as the Spartans improved to 16-0 this season. Duffy tied the school's single-season goal-scoring record with her 87th goal, despite the fact that Queensbury played a shorter-than-usual schedule this spring.

Coach Dave Huth said it was a change in approach to faceoffs that got things turned around for the Spartans. Kady Duffy, Kendra Ballard and Kaitlyn Barton shared faceoff duties after John Jay went up 11-6.

"We really started winning the draw control ... that was key to our success," Huth said in a phone interview. "We changed the momentum at that point in time. That was a key element in second half."

The Spartans outscored John Jay 8-2 in the second half. Queensbury controlled the ball most of the time and the defense recovered after a tough first half.

"They were so mentally tough," Huth said of the defense. "Each (John Jay goal), they huddled up and discussed among themselves what needed to change. The girls stepped up huge in the right times, winning draws obviously helped ... it was a great team effort."

The Spartans now have a week to prepare for a trip to Cortland, a new step forward for the program.

"It’s a super amazing accomplishment, so fulfilling to finally get over that hurdle," he said. "I'm super proud of these girls."

Class B Regional Final Queensbury (16-0);10;8 — 18 John Jay;11;2 — 13 Goals-Assists Queensbury: Kady Duffy 1-1, Delaney Donohue 5-1, Brigid Duffy 7-1, Kaitlyn Barton 2-0, Kendra Ballard 1-1, Meredith Montgomery 2-1. John Jay: Jojo Degl 1-1, Caroline Panzirer 3-0, Shannon Nolan 3-5, Mia Puccio 1-2, Annabel Brennan 3-1, Kate Mercer 2-0. Goalies-saves: Lindsay Bauer (Q) 5; Jane Brennan (JJ) 8.

