Barton leads Horses past Witches

Eliza Barton scored six goals and Schuylerville rode an 11-goal first half to an 18-7 girls lacrosse win over Greenwich.
SCHUYLERVILLE 18, GREENWICH 7
Foothills Council
Schuylerville (2-0, 2-0) 11 7 — 18
Greenwich (0-2, 0-2) 3 4 — 7
Goals-Assists
Schuylerville: Ella Welsh 2-2, Anika Buff 1-1, Star Pfliegr 2-0, Macey Koval 4-1, Eliza Barton 6-1, Sadie Tavares 1-1, Gabby Everieth 0-1, Sydney Bubrey 1-0.
Greenwich: Marley Smith 3-0, Faith Hewitt 4-0, Liz O’konski 0-1, MacKenzie Dixson 0-1.
Goalies-saves: Ryan Skiff (Gre) 10; Olivia Stortz (Schy) 10.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!