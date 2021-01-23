Jenkin, QHS win Nordic meet

GLENS FALLS — Lucas Jenkin led the way as the Queensbury boys rolled to victory in the Mayfield Nordic Invitational on Friday at Crandall Park.

Jenkin's time of 12:32.6 over the 5K course was 26 seconds better than anyone else. Sam Rowley and Ben Jenkin of Queensbury were second and third. Clayton Schmale of Johnsburg took sixth.

Queensbury topped the team scoring with the minimum of six points. Saratoga was second and Johnsburg third.

Mayfield won the girls race. Queensbury took second.

Katrin Schreiner of Hadley-Luzerne was second in the girls race. Raina Guay of Queensbury was third and Avery Bayse of Johnsburg placed sixth.