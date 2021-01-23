Jenkin, QHS win Nordic meet Post-Star staff report Jan 23, 2021 1 hr ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Queensbury's Lucas Jenkin competes in a Nordic skiing race in Cole’s Woods in Glens Falls on Friday. Jenkin finished with a time of 12:32.6. Jackson Gerker, GLENS FALLS — Lucas Jenkin led the way as the Queensbury boys rolled to victory in the Mayfield Nordic Invitational on Friday at Crandall Park.Jenkin's time of 12:32.6 over the 5K course was 26 seconds better than anyone else. Sam Rowley and Ben Jenkin of Queensbury were second and third. Clayton Schmale of Johnsburg took sixth.Queensbury topped the team scoring with the minimum of six points. Saratoga was second and Johnsburg third. Mayfield won the girls race. Queensbury took second. Hadley-Luzerne's Katrin Schreiner competes in a Nordic skiing race in Cole’s Woods in Glens Falls on Friday. Schreiner finished with a time of 14:23.8. Jackson Gerker, Katrin Schreiner of Hadley-Luzerne was second in the girls race. Raina Guay of Queensbury was third and Avery Bayse of Johnsburg placed sixth. Johnsburg's Clayton Schmale competes in a Nordic skiing race in Cole’s Woods in Glens Falls on Friday. Schamle finished with a time of 14:14.4. Jackson Gerker, Queensbury's Lucas Jenkin competes in a Nordic skiing race in Cole’s Woods in Glens Falls on Friday. Jenkin finished with a time of 12:32.6. Jackson Gerker, Queensbury's Lucas Jenkin competes in a Nordic skiing race in Cole’s Woods in Glens Falls on Friday. Jenkin finished with a time of 12:32.6. Jackson Gerker, Lake George's Matthew Richard competes in a Nordic skiing race in Cole’s Woods in Glens Falls on Friday. Richard finished with a time of 15:39.4. Jackson Gerker, Johnsburg's David Anderson competes in a Nordic skiing race in Cole’s Woods in Glens Falls on Friday. Anderson finished with a time of 15:17.9. Jackson Gerker, Queensbury's Sam Rowley competes in a Nordic skiing race in Cole’s Woods in Glens Falls on Friday. Rowley finished with a time of 12:58.5. Jackson Gerker, Lake George's Everett McLarty competes in a Nordic skiing race in Cole’s Woods in Glens Falls on Friday. McLarty finished with a time of 15:41.4. Jackson Gerker, Lake George's Everett McLarty competes in a Nordic skiing race in Cole’s Woods in Glens Falls on Friday. McLarty finished with a time of 15:41.4. Jackson Gerker, Johnsburg's Scott Patton competes in a Nordic skiing race in Cole’s Woods in Glens Falls on Friday. Patton finished with a time of 15:26.2. Jackson Gerker, Queensbury's Ben Jenkin competes in a Nordic skiing race in Cole’s Woods in Glens Falls on Friday. Jenkin finished with a time of 13:10.2. Jackson Gerker, Queensbury's Liam Rodewald competes in a Nordic skiing race in Cole’s Woods in Glens Falls on Friday. Rodewald finished with a time of 14:15.4. Jackson Gerker, Lake George's Liam Fahey-Stack competes in a Nordic skiing race in Cole’s Woods in Glens Falls on Friday. Fahey-Stack finished with a time of 15:31.5. Jackson Gerker, Queensbury's Conner Wiekierak competes in a Nordic skiing race in Cole’s Woods in Glens Falls on Friday. Wiekierak finished with a time of 14:55.0. Jackson Gerker, Queensbury's Conner Wiekierak competes in a Nordic skiing race in Cole’s Woods in Glens Falls on Friday. Wiekierak finished with a time of 14:55.0. Jackson Gerker, Lake George's Caden Willett competes in a Nordic skiing race in Cole’s Woods in Glens Falls on Friday. Willett finished with a time of 17:01.2. Jackson Gerker, Queensbury's Patrick Russell competes in a Nordic skiing race in Cole’s Woods in Glens Falls on Friday. Russell finished with a time of 15:30.2. Jackson Gerker, Queensbury's Raina Guay competes in a Nordic skiing race in Cole’s Woods in Glens Falls on Friday. Guay finished with a time of 14:59.1 Jackson Gerker, Hadley-Luzerne's Katrin Schreiner competes in a Nordic skiing race in Cole’s Woods in Glens Falls on Friday. Schreiner finished with a time of 14:23.8. Jackson Gerker, Hadley-Luzerne's Katrin Schreiner competes in a Nordic skiing race in Cole’s Woods in Glens Falls on Friday. Schreiner finished with a time of 14:23.8. Jackson Gerker, Lake George's Elizabeth Radyn competes in a Nordic skiing race in Cole’s Woods in Glens Falls on Friday. Radyn finished with a time of 17:09.5. Jackson Gerker, Lake George's Elizabeth Radyn competes in a Nordic skiing race in Cole’s Woods in Glens Falls on Friday. Radyn finished with a time of 17:09.5. Jackson Gerker, 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Queensbury Lucas Jenkin Johnsburg Sport Linguistics Ben Jenkin Sam Rowley Clayton Schmale Katrin Schreiner Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Winter Sports COLUMN: Willard Mountain helps foster ski buddies Jan 21, 2021 Dave Blow enjoys a conversation with a dad teaching his young daughter to ski at Willard Mountain. Sports Jenkin, Schreiner win Nordic meet Jan 14, 2021 Katrin Schreiner and Lucas Jenkin finished first and Queensbury was the team champion in a Nordic ski meet on Thursday. PS Varsity - High School Sports Queensbury boys romp in own invy, girls take second Jan 5, 2021 Lucas Jenkin finished first to lead the Queensbury boys to victory in the Spartans' own Nordic skiing invitational. The girls took second. +7 PS Varsity - High School Sports Queensbury boys first, girls second in Nordic ski meet Dec 30, 2020 The Queensbury boys took first and the girls took second in the first cross-country skiing invitational of the season.