Vogel's late goal lifts Spartans to victory

QUEENSBURY 3, BURNT HILLS 2

Site: Glens Falls Rec Center

CDHSHL

Burnt Hills 0 2 0 — 2

Queensbury 0 2 1 — 3

First period: None.

Second period: 1, Burnt Hills, Oliver Mathison (Connor Cecala), 13:41. 2, Queensbury, Mack Ryan (Jack Randall), 9:23. 3, Queensbury, Paul Wright (Julien Shafer), 8:13. 4, Burnt Hills, Antonio Rossetti (Oliver Mathison), 1:29.

Third period: 5, Queensbury, Trevor Vogel (Brendan Duffy, Chase Yrsha), 9:43.

Goalies-saves: Blake Powers (Q) 23. Elliot Nemec (BH) 23.

Records: Burnt Hills (3-5-1, 8-6-1), Queensbury (6-2, 8-3-1).

Notes: Queensbury plays at home Friday and Saturday vs. North Rockland and Beekmantown.

