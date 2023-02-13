NEWBURGH — Adirondack United scored six times in the second period on the way to an 11-0 victory over the Westchester East Green Wave of Section I on Monday to earn a spot in this weekend’s girls hockey state final four.

United will play Canton of Section X in the semifinals of the state regional tournament on Friday (6 p.m.) at the NEXUS Center in Utica. The championship game will be held the following day at 1:30 p.m.

Adirondack took a 1-0 lead in Monday’s sub-regional when Bayley Duffy scored on an assist by Gianna Marcantonio. Despite outshooting the Green Wave, United only got that one goal in the opening period.

“We were playing solidly,” coach Jeff Willis said. “Their goalie was playing well, we just weren’t moving the puck fast enough. When we started moving the puck really well, we put ourselves in a position where there’s no defense for it.”

On the first shift of the second period, Emily Macaulay scored off assists by Rowan Lochner-Fehl and Tekla Fine-Lease. The floodgates opened and United scored five more before the period was over.

“We just weren’t able to finish,” Willis said of the first period. “I told them, if you just get the next one, with the amount of pressure we’re putting on them, everything will turn.”

Duffy and Marcantonio finished with hat tricks for Adirondack. Lillian Willis, Fine-Lease, Emilia Laszewski and Aubrey Lozier also scored goals. Jenna Amodio and Duffy each had three assists.

Ava Reynolds and Regan Gecewicz combined for 19 saves and the shutout in goal.

Adirondack United is 18-1 in its first season, a record that includes a 7-1 win over semifinal opponent Canton earlier in the season. Just last Thursday, Adirondack won the Section II-VII championship with a 5-1 victory over Franklin Academy of Malone.

“To be winning like this late in the season is really a surprise,” coach Willis said. “We only have seven upperclassmen, and we’ve been waiting for some of the younger players to adjust to the pace of play. Tonight it looked like (the younger players) were figuring things out.”