Theis gets hat trick as Spartans rally in third period for win

QUEENSBURY 5, SARATOGA 3
Site: Weibel Ave. rink
CDHSHL
Queensbury 0 1 4 — 5
Saratoga 1 1 1 — 3
First period: 1, Saratoga, Payton Borak, 2:51.
Second period: 2, Queensbury, Quinn Theis (Mack Ryan, Nick Ogden), 10:31 (pp). 3, Saratoga, Charlie Oke (Ty Bolster), 7:26.
Third period: 4, Queensbury, Julien Shafer (Garrett Greenwood, Tanner Fearman), 13:47 (pp). 5, Saratoga, Jake Badar (Payton Borak), 12:54. 6, Queensbury, Julien Shafer (Quinn Theis, Stephen Deutsch), 6:29. 7, Queensbury, Quinn Theis (Bayley Duffy, Garrett Greenwood), :55. 8, Queensbury, Quinn Theis, :31.
Goalies-saves: Ryan Mcneil (Sara) 26. Dylan Ball (Q) 14.
Records: Queensbury (2-0, 2-0), Saratoga (0-1, 0-3).
Notes: Quinn Theis scored his first varsity goal and added two more for the hat trick as the Spartans beat Saratoga. Dylan Ball recorded his first varsity win in goal. The Spartans travel to Shenendehowa on Wednesday next week.