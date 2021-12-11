 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Theis gets hat trick as Spartans rally in third period for win

  • 0

QUEENSBURY 5, SARATOGA 3

Site: Weibel Ave. rink

CDHSHL

Queensbury 0 1 4 — 5

Saratoga 1 1 1 — 3

First period: 1, Saratoga, Payton Borak, 2:51.

Second period: 2, Queensbury, Quinn Theis (Mack Ryan, Nick Ogden), 10:31 (pp). 3, Saratoga, Charlie Oke (Ty Bolster), 7:26.

Third period: 4, Queensbury, Julien Shafer (Garrett Greenwood, Tanner Fearman), 13:47 (pp). 5, Saratoga, Jake Badar (Payton Borak), 12:54. 6, Queensbury, Julien Shafer (Quinn Theis, Stephen Deutsch), 6:29. 7, Queensbury, Quinn Theis (Bayley Duffy, Garrett Greenwood), :55. 8, Queensbury, Quinn Theis, :31.

Goalies-saves: Ryan Mcneil (Sara) 26. Dylan Ball (Q) 14.

Records: Queensbury (2-0, 2-0), Saratoga (0-1, 0-3).

People are also reading…

Notes: Quinn Theis scored his first varsity goal and added two more for the hat trick as the Spartans beat Saratoga. Dylan Ball recorded his first varsity win in goal. The Spartans travel to Shenendehowa on Wednesday next week.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Rivermen move on to semifinals

Rivermen move on to semifinals

The Adirondack Rivermen beat Albany Academy in the quarterfinals of the Capital District High School Hockey League tournament on Wednesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian team reveals outfit for Winter Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News