Spartans post another victory

Julien Shafer, Mack Ryan and Ollie Coughlan scored two goals apiece on Monday as the Queensbury Spartans posted a 9-2 boys ice hockey victory over Burnt Hills-Ballston Spa in their 12th annual Pink the Rink game.

Queensbury is 8-1 in the Capital District High School Hockey League and 10-3 overall. The Spartans are tied with Bethlehem for second place in the CDHSHL, behind the first-place Adirondack Rivermen.

Tyler Dufour, Tanner Fearman and Keegan Lozier each scored a goal for Queensbury. Jacob Fanciullo (19 saves) and Eagan Breault (four) shared goaltending duties.