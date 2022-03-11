Spartans head back to state hockey final four

Coach Dean Williams has a vivid memory of the moment Queensbury's 2019-20 hockey season came to an end.

The Spartans were practicing at the Glens Falls Recreation Center on the Thursday before the state final four. They saw athletic director Rich Keys walk in. Everyone immediately knew bad news was coming.

Keys walked onto the ice and told the team the tournament had been called off, along with all postseason play in high school sports. The pandemic had arrived. Queensbury never even got on the ice the following season.

The Spartans have spent this past week preparing for the 2022 state semifinals, and it will be a new experience for most of these players. A school that's made many trips to the state final four hasn't been there since it was last played in 2019. Only a handful of this year's players were on that bus ride.

"A lot of these guys haven't experienced this, so I'm excited for them to get on the bus, get out there, do a team dinner," Williams said earlier in the week. "They don't have any idea what it's like. The people you meet, the treatment you get ... it's a nice setup."

This will be Queensbury's third straight trip to the final four, though that streak skips over the two years the tournament was canceled. The Spartans have earned eight invitations to the final four, but are still searching for their first state title.

Queensbury will face the state's No. 1-ranked team in Saturday's semifinals, Pelham of Westchester County. The Pelicans won the tournament in 2017.

Williams had a chance to watch the Pelicans play in the Section I championship game, where they defeated John Jay, Queensbury's state quarterfinal opponent.

"Obviously they're a strong team, they've played well this year, Ed Witz always has the guys ready to play," Williams said.

Pelham has some high-scoring players, like Lou Marcellino, but Williams said Queensbury has the skill to keep up with a team like that.

"We have to play an up-tempo, physical game," he said. "We've got to be confident in our skill — I believe we have a lot of it — and our speed — I believe we have a lot of it. If we get out there and have our legs under us, we can absolutely show we belong and can compete."

The Spartans showed some firepower in their state quarterfinal victory over John Jay, winning 7-5. Mack Ryan's five-goal effort was an all-time high for Queensbury in a postseason game, and Tanner Fearman had five assists. Williams said he's not concerned about the defensive side of that game.

"That's not traditionally us (giving up five goals)," he said. "Our last six games we've (averaged) giving up two goals per game. We've been traditionally a pretty sound team defensively, so I think we just got into a shootout."

As the only Division II team in Section II, Queensbury needed only the state quarterfinal win to make this trip, but Williams said the players have spent the season preparing for this.

"Practice has been good, they've been serious at film sessions, it's been intense in the weight room," Williams said of the past week. "They're handling themselves this week like a championship team."

