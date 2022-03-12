Spartans fall to Pelham in state semifinal

BUFFALO — The Queensbury Spartans' hockey season came to an end Saturday as they lost 7-1 to the Pelham Pelicans in the Division II state semifinals at LECOM HarborCenter.

It was an uphill battle for Queensbury pretty much from the opening puck drop in Saturday’s game.

Just 14 seconds in, they found themselves shorthanded on a high-sticking call, and the Pelicans quickly capitalized on the advantage when Henry Smith scored from in front.

Ben Rosenberg scored on a 2-on-1 moments later to double the lead. Just like that, the Spartans were down by a pair of goals 39 seconds into the game.

“You don’t expect to start a game down 2-0 a minute in,” head coach Dean Williams said. “We only have four seniors, pretty much everybody’s new to this environment. You get amped up, and to start that way, it’s a tough, tough hill to climb.”

Pelham beat Queensbury to pucks and dominated play the rest of the period. Louie Marcellino made it a three-goal game on a backhand breakaway goal at 12:35 and Griffin made it 4-0 at 14:18.

With 58.6 seconds left in the period, Rosenberg scored his second of the game, squeezing the puck between Blake Powers’ pad and the post to make 5-0. Shots in the first period were 16-3 in Pelham’s favor.

“We can’t score five goals on one shot,” Williams said. “I said, we have to get after it, see if we can get one and work from that.”

Queensbury came out from intermission with some jump in their step, and junior defender Nick Ogden’s goal 3:20 in provided a much-needed spark — for a short time, at least.

Thirty-eight seconds later, Pelham regained the five-goal lead on a tally from Angus Deeney. Zyde Karame then scored on the Pelican’s 23rd shot just 5:47 into the period to make it 7-1.

“That’s tough, because that one (Ogden’s goal) really got the bench up and ready to go, and then they answered right back,” Williams said.

The Spartans struggled to get out of their zone in the third period as the Pelicans played hard on the puck. They couldn’t muster any high-quality chances and had trouble hitting the net.

Queensbury spent most of the final 5:18 on the advantage after Danny Gallivan was served with a boarding major, but it was too late in the game to make a meaningful difference.

Powers, the Spartans' senior goaltender, stopped 34 of 41 shots in the loss.

“He’s a great goalie,” Williams said. “Blake’s a really big competitor. Physically, he’s our strongest player. He makes up a lot for being 5-5.”

Saturday’s semifinal loss capped off a season in which Queensbury went 12-8-1 before beating John Jay 7-5 in a barnburner quarterfinal to punch their ticket to their third-straight final four.

“We were one of the only teams that didn’t play in New York state last year, so we really haven’t been around in a couple years,” Williams said. “It was nice to be back here.”

Senior defender Stephen Deutsch was recognized by NYSPHSAA with a sportsmanship award, selected by his coach for “consistently showing positive sportsmanship traits expected from student-athletes.”

Pelham, the top-ranked team in New York, will face Starpoint in Sunday’s championship game.

State Semifinal Queensbury;0;1;0 — 1 Pelham;5;2;0 — 7 First period — 1, Pelham, Smith (Green), 16:35. 2, Pelham, Rosenburg (Karame), 16:19. 3, Pelham, Marcellino (Rosenburg, Evans), 4:25. 4, Pelham, Evans (Marcellino, Elbery), 2:42. 5, Pelham, Rosenberg (Marcellino), 0:58. Second period — 6, Queensbury, Ogden, 13:40. 7, Pelham, Deeney (Marcellino, Rosenberg), 13:02. 8, Pelham, Karame (Evans, Rosenberg), 11:13. Third period — None. Goalies-saves — Powers (Q) 34; Mallinson (Pel) 12.

